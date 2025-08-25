BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department announced the passing of three of its members this week, paying tribute to their dedication and service to the community.

Bailiff John E. Klaus, an active member of the department, died on August 14, 2025. On the same day, retired Lt. Col. Thomas W. Knapp also passed away. The following day, retired Deputy Willie C. Smith died.

In a statement, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office described the men as individuals of integrity who devoted their lives to serving the community.

"Please keep their family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

