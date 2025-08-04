BELLEVILLE — Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Knapp officially retired from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after 38 years of service, marking the end of a long and distinguished law enforcement career.

Knapp began his career with the department as a correctional officer on Nov. 17, 1986. Over almost four decades, he held nearly every position within the agency, including booking officer, sergeant, administrative sergeant, lieutenant, captain, superintendent of the jail, major, lieutenant colonel, and executive deputy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Throughout his tenure, Knapp received multiple awards recognizing his performance and dedication.

Notably, he earned a commendation from the U.S. Department of Justice for apprehending an escaped inmate in 1990. He was also honored by the Governor of Kentucky, the National Sheriff’s Association and was named Correctional Officer of the Year in 1991.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department expressed gratitude for Knapp’s leadership and commitment, stating that his service has left a lasting impact on the community and the department.

More like this: