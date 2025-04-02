BELLEVILLE – While St. Clair County saw no shortage of contested races for Mayor and more, it did see a shortage of participation from local voters in the April 1, 2025 elections.

Voter turnout was considerably low across St. Clair County, where only 15% of all registered voters participated. While the county is home to 168,330 registered voters, only 25,291 of them cast their ballots on Election Day.

Belleville

In the county seat of Belleville, the vast majority of voters chose to sit out a highly consequential election which saw current Mayor Patty Gregory ousted by challenger Jennifer "Jenny" Gain Meyer.

Out of 43,180 registered Belleville voters, just 6,914 cast their votes – meaning the town’s new leadership was decided by just 16% of eligible participants.

Article continues after sponsor message

Collinsville

Only 19% of Collinsville voters decided the contested City Council race, which saw Donna Green secure re-election as David Seaton Jr. won a seat on the council against Eric M. Nagel and Alonzo J. Skipper III.

Only 552 ballots were cast in Collinsville out of a pool of about 2,954 voters.

O’Fallon

The City of O’Fallon was among the lowest voter participation rates in the county. Out of 27,923 eligible voters, only 3,280 – or 12% - decided to vote in this election.

This is despite at least two contested races for Treasurer and Ward 3 Alderperson. In both races, a slim margin of voters overwhelmingly chose to re-elect the incumbent candidates. Treasurer David H. Hursey and Ward 3 Alderperson Roy Carney both secured another term in their respective roles.

For more local coverage of the April 1, 2025 elections, see our related stories on the City of Belleville contested races and other cities from around St. Clair County.

More like this: