BELLEVILLE - In advance of National Trails Day on June 7, the St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) is rolling out a new, interactive online map of its MetroBikeLink System, which consists of more than 39 miles of interconnecting trails and bike paths in St. Clair County that connect to six Metro Transit Centers. The new map – available at www.scctd.org – features each of SCCTD’s trails. When users select a trail, it displays trail-specific information, including the trail name, its length in miles and the surface type. The map also includes pop-ups indicating the location of available parking, emergency call boxes, bridges, trail signage and photos of most.

The digital map display is highly customizable. Users can change the basemap to highlight different features such as day and night views, topography, street names and more. Navigation features also include zoom, return to original view, locate and re-orient. Optional layers, such as restroom locations, bollards and public water fountains, can be toggled on or off as needed as well.

The map will serve as a helpful resource for area residents looking to navigate the MetroBikeLink System as part of the summerlong “GO TRAILing” program, being held in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit. This program allows participants to earn a selection of prizes by tracking miles spent biking, walking, wheeling, running, skating or skipping along the trails and bike paths extending from the Fairview Heights Transit Center to the Shiloh-Scott Transit Center in St. Clair County. The initiative runs through Aug. 9 and is free and open to the public. More information and registration details can be found at www.scctd.org.

“We are excited about this new online resource available to the thousands of area residents who utilize the ever-evolving MetroBikeLink System,” said Ken Sharkey, managing director for St. Clair County Transit District, which established and maintains the MetroBikeLink System. “If individuals aren’t familiar with the MetroBikeLink, we encourage them to take advantage of the GO TRAILing program as it is a great way to earn cool prizes while exploring the system.”

To learn more about SCCTD’s MetroBikeLink System, visit www.scctd.org.

