St. Clair County positive COVID-19 cases shot to 159 on Friday, while Madison County topped the 100 mark at 101. St. Clair County has had five deaths from COVID-19, Madison County has two related deaths.

Jersey County gained another positive coronavirus test in the day and now stands at six; Macoupin County has 14 cases. Greene County added a second positive COVID-19 case in Friday’s tabulations. Calhoun still has one positive COVID-19 case.

Illinois reported 17,887 positive COVID-19 cases today and 596 total deaths with an added 68 deaths today.

