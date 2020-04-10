St. Clair County Rises to 159 Positive COVID-19 Cases, Madison County Tops 100 Mark on Friday
St. Clair County positive COVID-19 cases shot to 159 on Friday, while Madison County topped the 100 mark at 101. St. Clair County has had five deaths from COVID-19, Madison County has two related deaths.
Jersey County gained another positive coronavirus test in the day and now stands at six; Macoupin County has 14 cases. Greene County added a second positive COVID-19 case in Friday’s tabulations. Calhoun still has one positive COVID-19 case.
Illinois reported 17,887 positive COVID-19 cases today and 596 total deaths with an added 68 deaths today.
