BELLEVILLE - The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency has announced that one month after federal disaster declarations were made in response to severe storms that impacted Illinois in July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved over $67.7 million in grant assistance for residents.

"This aid has reached more than 19,200 households across the state, with the number continuing to rise daily," the emergency management agency said.

The storms caused significant damage in several counties, including Cook, Will, Winnebago, Henry, Fulton, St. Clair, and Washington. Residents in these areas who are uninsured or underinsured are encouraged to apply for assistance. The available support varies, as individual recovery needs may differ from those of neighbors and friends.

The deadline for applications is set for November 19, 2023. Residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for assistance. The agency emphasizes that applicants can update their information even after the initial submission.

