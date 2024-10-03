FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The St. Clair County Health Department reported on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, multiple cases of gastrointestinal illnesses linked to LongHorn Steakhouse located at 6115 North Illinois St. in Fairview Heights. The outbreak has raised concerns as health officials confirmed that 12 of 14 individuals who tested positive for gastrointestinal symptoms had dined at the restaurant between Sept. 21 and 22, 2024.

In response to the reported illnesses, LongHorn Steakhouse voluntarily closed its location for two days to conduct a thorough sanitization of the premises using a hospital-grade disinfectant.

The restaurant's management emphasized that the health and safety of both guests and team members remains their top priority.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our Total Quality manager on site will also be reinforcing our food safety and sanitation practices with our team,” the restaurant stated.

The health department indicated that six of the affected patients required hospitalization due to their illness.

Symptoms of shigellosis, the condition suspected in this outbreak, typically manifest within one to two days after exposure and can last from five to seven days. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, and possible vomiting.

Health officials are collaborating with the Illinois Department of Public Health to investigate the situation further. They are urging anyone who dined at LongHorn Steakhouse after Sept. 21 and is experiencing symptoms to contact a physician for evaluation.