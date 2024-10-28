SPRINGFIELD – St. Clair County reported a total of 51 deer harvested during the youth deer hunting season held from October 12 to October 14, 2024.

This figure marks a slight decrease from the 54 deer harvested in 2023, but it represents a significant increase from the 26 deer taken in 2022.

Across Illinois, youth hunters collectively harvested a preliminary total of 4,057 deer during the same three-day period, a decrease from the 4,576 deer harvested in 2023.

Youth hunters in St. Clair County who have an unfilled, valid youth deer permit will have the opportunity to continue hunting during the upcoming first firearm deer season, which is scheduled for November 24-26.

