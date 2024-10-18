LEBANON – State Representative Kevin Schmidt donated his pay raise for the month of October to Lebanon Matthew 25:40 Ministries (LMM), which is the umbrella organization for the Lebanon Food Pantry, in the form of a food donation. Schmidt has donated every month’s pay raise to a different local food pantry or non-profit organization throughout his district since voting against the pay raise for legislators last year.

“Our local food pantries need our help,” said Schmidt. “As promised, I donate back my personal pay raise each month to a local food pantry or community organization. I’m putting my money where my mouth is.”

The Lebanon Matthew 25:40 Ministries was established by the Lebanon Area Ministerial Council of Churches for the purpose of serving those in need in the communities of Lebanon and Summerfield, Illinois. The LMM is financially supported by several local churches, businesses, and private individuals and is the umbrella organization for the Lebanon Food Pantry and Community Care Coalition, which have served the communities of Lebanon and Summerfield, IL, for over 20 years. To date, they have helped over 1,500 individuals with food shortage needs.

Food and household goods are a fundamental need for our communities. Whether you’re facing temporary hardship or ongoing challenges, there are resources available to help. To find a food pantry near you, visit https://repschmidt.com/in-need-of-assistance-find-a-food-pantry-in-your-area/.

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County. For questions about Rep. Schmidt, please contact his office at 618-215-1050.