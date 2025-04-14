St. Clair County Receives Numerous MEPRD Grants Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) has announced a successful conclusion of its FY 2025 Park and Trail Grant Program in St. Clair County following the approval of its nineteenth and final award in March 2025. Article continues after sponsor message "These investments not only enhance public recreation but also improve public health, promote active transportation, boost local economies, and elevate overall quality of life for residents across Madison and St. Clair Counties, said Cole Preston, MEPRD Grant Coordinator. The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) grant recipients in St. Clair County: Caseyville Township ($90,000) for the installation of field lighting at Baseball Field #3 in the Caseyville Township Recreation Complex.

($61,318.80) for the installation of an inclusive playground at Williamson Park, including a concrete slab, rubber mulch surfacing, playground equipment, and ADA-accessible parking.