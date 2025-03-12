EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced a daytime ramp closure will be encountered on the ramp from westbound I-55/64 to Tudor Avenue, east of the Poplar Street Bridge. The ramp will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday & Thursday, March 12 & 13, 2025, weather permitting. During this time, westbound motorists traveling to Tudor Avenue will need to utilize alternate routes. This ramp closure is necessary to allow IDOT crews to complete routine inspections scheduled for this structure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

