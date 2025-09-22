Article continues after sponsor message

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the ramp from northbound IL 3 to westbound I-55/64 (Poplar Street Bridge) in East St. Louis will be closed on Tuesday, September 23 and Wednesday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ramp closure is necessary to allow IDOT District 8 Operations crews to perform bridge inspections.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.