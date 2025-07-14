BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has declined to file charges in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, July 13, 2025, on North 40th Street.

The St. Clair County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died of a gunshot as 50-year-old Monzelle Mason.

At approximately 1 a.m. on July 13, 2025, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of North 40th Street.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and EMS personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police investigation, Mason allegedly produced a firearm and threatened a 25-year-old woman who was inside a vehicle. The woman, who was also armed, discharged her firearm, striking Mason.

Belleville detectives and the Crime Scene Unit conducted interviews and collected evidence.

No additional suspects are being sought, and Belleville Police said the investigation is now closed.

