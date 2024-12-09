CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, that repairs on northbound Interstate 255 over Prairie Du Pont Canal just south of Illinois 157 in St. Clair County will require double lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 7 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11.

One lane will always remain open. All lanes will reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

