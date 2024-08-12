Kenneth JosephBELLEVILLE – The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department has announced the passing of retired Deputy Kenneth Joseph, a dedicated public servant whose career spanned over two decades in law enforcement.

Joseph, who graduated from Freeburg Community High School in 1958, began his career by serving in the United States Navy for four years. After his military service, he pursued higher education and earned a degree in Criminal Justice from McKendree College.

Joseph's law enforcement career commenced in the Village of Freeburg, where he served as a police officer before joining the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department in 1973.

Joseph spent 22 years with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, retiring in 1995. His contributions to the community were significant, and he is remembered for his unwavering commitment to public safety.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of retired St. Clair County Sheriff’s Deputy, Mr. Kenneth Joseph," stated the department in an official statement. "We extend our profound gratitude for his unwavering service to our nation and to the citizens of St. Clair County."

Joseph's legacy is marked by his dedication to both his country and his community, reflecting a life of service and commitment.

