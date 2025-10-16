EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced a temporary closure of the Martin Luther King Bridge over the Mississippi River as well as the ramp from Collinsville Avenue to westbound I-55/64. Work will occur on Friday, October 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. IDOT District 8 Survey crews will be completing roadway surveys and inspections.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.