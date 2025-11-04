SHILOH — In response to the ongoing government shutdown, St. Clair County is hosting a food drive for the community to support the Airmen and civilian personnel at Scott Air Force Base experiencing financial hardship due to missed paychecks and uncertainty during this time.

Organized by St. Clair County’s Department of Military Affairs in partnership with the 375th Air Mobility Wing’s First Sergeants Council, and the Chiefs Group, the local giving initiative aims to stock the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s temporary food bank, which was established to provide relief to those impacted.

Donation Details:

Location : Scott Field Heritage Air Park, 763 Seibert Rd, Scott Air Force Base, IL 62225

: Scott Field Heritage Air Park, 763 Seibert Rd, Scott Air Force Base, IL 62225 Dates & Times: This Tuesday through Thursday, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Requested Items Include:

Non-perishable foods : Canned vegetables, soups, beans, pasta, sauces, rice, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, etc.

: Canned vegetables, soups, beans, pasta, sauces, rice, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, etc. Personal care items : Toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo

: Toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo Household goods : Paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies

: Paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies Baby essentials : Formula, wipes, diapers

: Formula, wipes, diapers Pet food

“This is a tangible way for us to come together as a community and show support for our military families and neighbors,” said event organizer Kimberly Huth, St. Clair County's Director of Military Affairs. “Every donation makes a difference.”

For more information, email Kimberly.Huth@co.st-clair.il.us or call 618-825-2360.

