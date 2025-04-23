EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on I-55/70 in the eastbound direction beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025, weather permitting. The right two lanes will be closed between I-64 and IL 203 to allow IDOT District 8 Operations crews to perform emergency bridge deck repairs. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open. All lanes are expected to re-open by noon on Saturday, April 26.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.