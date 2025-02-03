EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announces lane restrictions will be encountered on I-55/70 in the eastbound direction beginning on Monday, February 3, 2025 through Wednesday, February 5, 2025 between I-64 and IL 203, weather permitting. The left two lanes will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2025 and will be reopened no later than 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. All entrance, and exit ramps, will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to do emergency bridge deck repair work. IDOT District 8 Operations crews will make the needed improvements and restore full access as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

