EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on Thursday, February 27 on the eastbound I-55/64 Poplar Street Bridge in East St. Louis, weather permitting. The eastbound center lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to repair the center attenuator.

IDOT District 8 Operations crews will make the needed improvements and restore full access as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.