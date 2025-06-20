MADISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on eastbound Interstate I-55/70 between Exchange Avenue and Illinois 203. There will be lane closures starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24 to perform bridge repairs, weather permitting. One lane will remain open. All lanes are expected to re-open by 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 24.

Motorists should expect long delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: