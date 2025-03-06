LEBANON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on westbound I-64 between MM 22 and MM 21, just west of the IL 4 Mascoutah/Lebanon exit. The right lane is currently closed to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to perform emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge over Silver Creek. All lanes are expected to re-open by 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 8.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.