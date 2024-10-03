FAIRMONT CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane and ramp closures will be encountered on NB/EB I-55/70 beginning Tuesday, October 08, 2024, at 6 a.m. through Friday, October 11, 2024, at 3 p.m., weather permitting. The right two lanes will be closed between the I-55/70/64 interchange and IL 203. In addition, the ramp from I-64 WB to I-55/70 NB/EB and the entrance ramp to I-55/70 from 9th St will be closed. All other entrance and exit ramps in the area will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to perform bridge deck repairs in the area. IDOT district 8 forces will make the needed improvements. Advance signage and electronic pre-messaging will be deployed to alert motorists to this effort. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.