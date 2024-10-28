DUPO – Lane closures on northbound I-255 will begin on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, as part of a pavement maintenance project, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today. The closures will extend from Exit 9 (Dupo) to Exit 10 (Cahokia Heights) and are expected to last until Thursday, October 31, 2024, weather permitting.

Starting at 9 a.m. on October 29, the left lane will be closed for the duration of the project. Additionally, the adjacent lane will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during this period. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open, according to IDOT.

These lane restrictions are necessary to perform essential maintenance work in the area, and IDOT District 8 crews will be overseeing the improvements. Full access to the highway will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and to allow extra time for their travels through this section of I-255. The department encourages drivers to consider alternate routes when feasible and to remain vigilant in work zones by adhering to posted speed limits and avoiding mobile device use. Drivers should also be alert for construction workers and equipment.

For updates from IDOT District 8, individuals can follow the department on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or check the area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

