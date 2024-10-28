EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that lane closures will affect eastbound I-64 from 15th Street to IL 111 starting Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 7 a.m. and continuing through Friday, November 1, 2024, at 3 p.m., weather permitting.

During this period, the right lane will be closed for pavement maintenance, and the adjacent lane will also be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All entrance and exit ramps in the area will remain open, allowing for continued access.

IDOT officials indicated that these restrictions are necessary for the maintenance work to improve the roadway. Full access to the lanes will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to allow extra time for travel through the affected area. To minimize disruptions, IDOT encourages the use of alternate routes when feasible. Drivers are reminded to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and remain alert for workers and equipment.

For ongoing updates from IDOT District 8, residents can follow the department on X at @IDOTDistrict8 or check area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

