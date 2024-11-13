EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that lane closures will take effect on eastbound Interstate 64 starting Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 7 a.m., and will continue through Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 6 p.m., weather permitting. The closures will affect the right lane between 15th Street and Illinois Route 111.

The right lane will remain closed for the duration of the project, while the adjacent right two lanes will also be closed daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during this time.

These lane restrictions are necessary for pavement maintenance in the area, with IDOT District 8 crews performing the required improvements. Full access to the roadway will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to allow extra time for travel through this area. To minimize inconvenience, drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes when feasible. IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to changing conditions and signage in the work zones, adhere to posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices, and remain vigilant for workers and equipment.

For ongoing updates from IDOT District 8, follow their account on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or visit IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com for further construction details.

