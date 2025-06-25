DUPO – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the right lane of Northbound I-255 at IL 3 and the ramp from Southbound IL 3 to Northbound I-255 will be closed beginning Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 7:00 a.m, weather permitting. The ramp will reopen by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, and all lanes of I-255 are expected to reopen by 10 a.m. on Friday, June 27. The closures are necessary to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to make emergency pavement repairs.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and all detour signs prior to the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

