ST. CLAIR COUNTY – As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise in our area, local health care entities are collaborating to update the community on the status of COVID-19 in St. Clair County. This joint communication from the St. Clair County Department of Public Health Department, Memorial Regional Health Services BJC HealthCare and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will be shared each day as necessary and will be posted on the Facebook page of the above organizations.

The information will include the Health Department’s daily COVID-19 reported numbers of persons tested, positives (including deaths), negatives and number of tests results still pending. In addition, the hospitals will each include the number of positive patients currently in their facility and patients under investigation.

For ongoing COVID-19 updates and additional information from community experts, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency broadcasts a daily Facebook Live briefing at 3:30 p.m. on their Facebook page, @stclaircoilema.

The public is reminded to continue to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our region by:

Staying at home

Frequently washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand gel

with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand gel Staying at least 6 feet apart/Social distance from others if out in public

from others if out in public Don’t touch your face

Wearing a mask if in a location where social distancing is difficult

if in a location where social distancing is difficult Call your primary care provider first, if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms

Other informative resources available for the public include:

Illinois Department of Public Health, dph.illinois.gov

Clair County Health Department, https://health.co.st-clair.il.us

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cdc.gov

