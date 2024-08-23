BELLEVILLE - The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency expressed its condolences to the Alton Police Department after the loss of dedicated police dog K-9 Odin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency's statement was as follows: "Our sympathies to Alton Police on the loss of their brave and dedicated K-9 Odin who paid the ultimate sacrifice yesterday in the line of duty. K-9 Odin died protecting his handler (who was also shot) and fellow officers. We wish the injured officer a speedy recovery as well."

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office had these comments about Odin and the other officer: "With a heavy heart, we are sending our condolences to the Alton Police Department on the passing of K-9 Odin. K-9 Odin was killed this morning after a suspect fired shots at police. We are also praying for a quick recovery for the police K-9 handler."

Odin was killed while protecting his handler, who was also shot during the incident in Alton.

The shooting occurred during an active police operation. Odin was instrumental in safeguarding his handler and fellow officers. The injured officer - Allen Averbeck - is receiving medical care, and authorities are hopeful for a swift recovery. He has been released from the hospital.

The Alton Police Department and local community are left to honor the sacrifice made by K-9 Odin, who served with courage and loyalty.

