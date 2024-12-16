EAST ST. LOUIS – Lane restrictions will be in effect on eastbound Interstate 55/64 over Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis on December 16 and 17, 2024, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). The eastbound right-through lane will be closed as crews conduct bridge deck repairs.

The work is necessary to maintain the structural integrity of the bridge, and IDOT District 8 Operations forces will oversee the repairs. Full access to the roadway will be restored as soon as possible, pending weather conditions.

Motorists traveling through the area should anticipate delays and are encouraged to allow extra time for their trips. To avoid potential congestion, IDOT recommends considering alternate routes when feasible. Drivers are also advised to remain vigilant for changing conditions and signage in the work zones, adhere to posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for construction workers and equipment.

For ongoing updates from IDOT District 8, motorists can follow the department on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or visit GettingAroundIllinois.com for more details on area construction.

