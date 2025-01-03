EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lanes will be restricted on eastbound Interstate 55/64 over Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis on Friday, Jan. 3, and Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, weather permitting. The eastbound right through lane will be closed.

Article continues after sponsor message

The restrictions are needed for bridge deck repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and all detour signs prior to the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.