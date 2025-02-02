BELLEVILLE - On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit, with support from the Belleville Police Code Enforcement Unit, executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The operation targeted a residence in Swansea and Twinzo’s Smoke Shop located at 6400 West Main St., Belleville.

During the execution of the search warrants, authorities seized a substantial quantity of contraband, including 21 pounds of cannabis, 250 packages of THC edibles, 42 THC vape pens, and six digital scales. In addition, police recovered three firearms — one of which was reported stolen — along with 100 rounds of ammunition and $48,129 in cash.

Tiyon T. Moore, a 26-year-old resident of Fairview Heights, was arrested in connection with the investigation. He faces multiple charges, including one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cannabis, classified as a Class X felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition by a felon, both classified as Class 3 felonies. Moore remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as the legal process continues.

The Belleville Police Department has emphasized its ongoing partnership with the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit, noting that this operation underscores the unit's role in enhancing public safety in Belleville. The Code Enforcement Unit is also continuing its investigation into business licensing and potential code violations related to the smoke shop.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

