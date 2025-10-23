ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The St. Clair County Coroner's Office identified a man found dead Wednesday morning in Frank Holten State Park as 42-year-old Michael Rogers. Rogers’ body was discovered at 10:21 a.m. on the backside of the Grand Mariah Golf Course along North Park Drive.

Rogers was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, according to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office, which confirmed he died from gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released information regarding any suspects or a possible motive in the case.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations, Zone 6, is leading the investigation.

ISP officials said the inquiry remains in its early stages, and no further details are available at this time.

