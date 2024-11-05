ST. CLAIR COUNTY - While most counties in the Riverbend had little to no local-level competition in the 2024 General Election, St. Clair County voters saw a few face-offs between incumbent Democrats and Republican challengers.

St. Clair saw more competition than most counties in the region, with contested races for County Board Chairman, County Coroner, and more. Here are the results for each: County Board Chairman Mark Kern (D): 54%



Ryan Musick (R): 45%

Incumbent Democrat Mark Kern, who has been County Board Chairman since 2004, secured his re-election on Tuesday night in a bid against Republican challenger Ryan Musick. Kern earned 48,956 votes over Musick's 43,825 votes. County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. (D): 51%



Dean Darnall (R): 48%

Another incumbent Democrat, Calvin Dye, Sr., defeated Republican challenger Dean Darnall to win his re-election bid for County Coroner. Dye's 46,917 votes put him ahead of Darnall's 45,662 votes to secure the coroner seat Dye has held since 2016. Circuit Clerk Cindi McDonald (R): 52%



Kinnis Williams, Sr. (D): 47%

Republican challenger Cindi McDonald unseated incumbent Democrat Kinnis Williams, Sr. for the Circuit Clerk seat. McDonald earned a commanding 47,991 votes over Williams's 43,458 votes, unseating the Circuit Clerk who was sworn in in December of 2022.

County Recorder of Deeds

Michael P. Crockett, Jr. (D): 50%



Jason Madlock (R): 49%

In one of the narrowest local races of the night, incumbent Democrat Michael P. Crockett Jr. barely secured his re-election bid against challenging Republican Jason Madlock for County Recorder of Deeds. Crockett's 46,124 vote tally put him just ahead of Madlock with 45,173 votes.



Democrat Amanda Warma and Republican Brian Triska won seats on the St. Clair County Board of Review. Warma, who received 50% of the vote, defeated Republican Tyler Thompson with 49% of the vote. Triska, who will serve an unexpired two-year term, defeated Democrat Irma G. Golliday with another narrow 50% victory over Golliday’s 49%.

Visit Riverbender.com for more local election coverage, including results in other counties across the Riverbend.

