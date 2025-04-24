O'FALLON, IL. — Police responded Wednesday night, April 16, 2025, to reports of gunfire in the 500 block of Ponderosa in O'Fallon, where a 34-year-old woman fired multiple shots during an altercation, authorities said.

At approximately 9:53 p.m. April 16, 2025, O'Fallon Police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a call about gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, O'Fallon Police said officers found empty shell casings along the edge of the roadway and a bullet hole in the exterior wall of an occupied apartment building.

Authorities identified the woman involved as Sharae M. Howard, a resident of the 500 block of Ponderosa in O'Fallon. According to the police report, Howard was involved in an altercation with an unknown male at her residence. During the confrontation, the male got into a vehicle and began driving away. Howard then fired several shots in the direction of the vehicle as it left the area.

No injuries were reported. Investigators recovered a firearm during the course of the investigation.

The case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office the following day. Howard has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. She was taken into custody and is currently being held at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department pending court proceedings.

Officials said there was no indication the incident was a random act of violence. O'Fallon Police said Howard and the male involved appeared to be acquainted, though the nature of their relationship remains undetermined.

