ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Voters from across St. Clair County cast their votes in the April 1, 2025 consolidated elections. Here’s a first look at the unofficial Election Night results:

Collinsville Sees City Council Contest

The race for Collinsville City Council saw four candidates compete for two open council seats.

Councilman Donna Green won her re-election bid with 45% of the vote. This marks Green’s second consecutive re-election victory after being first elected to the council in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. She will serve another four-year term which expires in 2029.

Three other candidates faced off for the vacancy left by Councilman David Jerome, who did not seek re-election. David Seaton Jr. won a seat on the council with 35% of the vote, defeating challengers Eric M. Nagel and Alonzo J. Skipper III, who earned 27% and 19% of the vote respectively.

O’Fallon Re-Elects Treasurer

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Fallon voters saw a couple of contested races, one for City Treasurer and another for Ward 3 Alderperson.

Incumbent Treasurer David H. Hursey won re-election against challenger Ron Zelms. Hursey secured 48% of the vote, while Zelms earned 33% of the vote.

In the race for Ward 3 Alderperson, incumbent Roy Carney won his bid for re-election against challenger Vern Malare. 25% of the vote went to Carney, while 11% went to Malare. First elected in 2021, Carney will go on to serve another four-year term expiring in 2029.

Mayor, City Clerk Contests In Madison

The City of Madison also saw a pair of contested races, with candidates facing off for Mayor and City Clerk.

As of this writing, not enough precincts are reporting to announce totals for the Madison city-level races, but stay tuned to Riverbender.com for updates as votes continue to be counted.

For more April 1, 2025 election coverage from around the Riverbend region, including the City of Belleville and more, visit Riverbender.com.

More like this: