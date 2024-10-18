FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The St. Clair County Health Department has given the green light for the LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights to reopen following a closure linked to a Shigellosis outbreak that affected numerous diners.

The Fairview Heights restaurant voluntarily shut its doors on Oct. 2, 2024, as health officials initiated an investigation into the spike in bacterial infections. LongHorn Steakhouse has cooperated and worked with the St. Clair County Health Department officials in an investigation this issue was completely rectified.

As of Oct. 17, 2024, the health department reported that 26 individuals tested positive for Shigella, with an additional 66 cases exhibiting symptoms consistent with Shigellosis after dining at the LongHorn Steakhouse establishment between Sept. 19, 2024, and Oct. 2, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

The health department said the outbreak has resulted in 12 hospitalizations, with affected individuals ranging in age from 12 to 84.

Symptoms of Shigellosis typically manifest one to two days after infection and may persist for up to seven days.

The investigation into the source of the outbreak remains ongoing, with health officials continuing to monitor additional reports of illness related to the restaurant.