The Senators led the Illinois delegation in calling for federal assistance for seven counties

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) applauded the Biden Administration for approving Governor JB Pritzker’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the State of Illinois, to support seven Illinois counties in recovering from severe storms in which more than 40 tornadoes spun through Central and Northern Illinois and downstate Illinois flooded between July 13 and July 16, 2024. On August 29, Durbin and Duckworth led the Illinois delegation in sending a letter to President Biden in support of Governor Pritzker’s request for federal assistance.

“Severe summer storms have become increasingly common, placing strain on communities left in its wake. This summer, Illinois saw tornadoes, flooding, and damaging winds that put Illinoisans in danger and impacted several counties across the state,” said Durbin. “Thankfully, President Biden has recognized the severity of the situation and responded to our request. Illinoisans will have access to the federal support they need to rebuild and prepare for the next disaster.”

“As communities across Illinois continue recovering from this summer’s severe storms, it’s clear we must do everything possible to better prepare for and mitigate additional loss in the future,” said Duckworth. “I'm thankful President Biden is heeding our request for assistance and providing this federal support to impacted communities. I’ll continue working to bring home critical resources that help folks in every corner of the state prepare for and recover from future hazardous weather and natural disasters.”

The federal assistance includes grants for individuals to recover from the storms, as well as take hazard mitigation measures to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from future natural disasters. The counties eligible for the assistance are Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago Counties.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App.