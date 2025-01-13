VENICE — On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) visited the former Dow Chemical Company factory to raise awareness around the urgent need for residents to be compensated for health impacts relating to decades long radiation exposure. Budzinski was joined by Venice, Illinois, Mayor Tyrone Echols, Alderman Phillip White, and local activists passionate about this issue.

From the late 1950s to early 1960s, the factory — owned by Dow Chemical Co. at the time—processed uranium and thorium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. As a result, the site became a 1,400-acre dumping ground for radioactive materials. Despite this, the area has never qualified for assistance through the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), leaving residents without necessary support for the lasting effects of exposure.

“For decades, local families have endured serious health problems caused by the toxic legacy left behind from this factory. Despite this, they’ve had to face overwhelming financial and medical challenges without any federal assistance. There is simply no reason to exclude these communities from the compensation they rightfully deserve,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I will continue to push the federal government to expand the RECA designation to include St. Clair and Madison County residents, ensuring they finally receive the support needed to heal.”

“Compensation for what our citizens of this community have endured is long overdue. There has been a long history of our citizens having a high number of cancer diagnoses and many other health issues. Personally, my father had throat cancer as he was around that area and he did not smoke,” saidAlderman Phillip White.“These companies like DOW Chemical and others, have a history of polluting poor, black communities and this must stop. We can't thank Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski enough for all her efforts to get this bill passed and help the citizens of our community.”

Last Congress, Rep. Budzinski led an effort to include Venice, Madison, and Granite City residents impacted by radiation exposure to be eligible for compensation under RECA. Unfortunately, Speaker Mike Johnson blocked a bipartisan effort to reauthorize, fully fund, and expand the program, leaving behind IL-13 constituents who are currently suffering. Rep. Budzinski is continuing to push for inclusion of the reauthorization in upcoming legislative vehicles.

