ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles High School teacher has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Louis N. Saubers was charged on Aug. 13, 2025, in St. Charles County, Mo., with one count of possession of child pornography.

Following his arrest, Saubers was placed on administrative leave by the school district. In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Dr. Jason Sefrit emphasized that there is no reason to believe any student was involved.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” Sefrit wrote. He also noted that all district employees must complete the Family Care Safety Registry and pass background and fingerprint checks through the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Dr. Sefrit encouraged families to reach out with any concerns or questions and assured the community that the district remains focused on providing a safe and supportive educational environment.

He added that social workers and counselors are available to support students who may need someone to talk to. Parents are advised to contact their child’s school for assistance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.