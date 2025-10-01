ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. — A custodian at Francis Howell High School was placed on leave and arrested Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2025, after allegedly writing racist graffiti in the school’s bathrooms last week, authorities said.

Tyler Carter was charged by the St. Charles County Police Department with second-degree property damage and harassment motivated by discrimination to frighten or disturb. Carter is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police records indicate that on Sept. 23, 2025, Carter entered several classrooms and bathrooms, writing racially derogatory statements and sexually explicit language, as well as pouring chemicals on items in custodial closets. The graffiti, which included racial slurs and references to sexual violence, was reported by a student and promptly removed by school administrators.

Interim Superintendent Mark Delaney condemned the incident in a message and apologized for its impact on the school community. “All students and staff deserve to feel safe and welcome at school,” Delaney wrote. “You have my commitment that we will continue our efforts to create safe and welcoming learning environments for all students.”

