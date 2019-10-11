ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - St. Charles County Police actively searched for a person of interest Friday morning who was considered armed and dangerous. An announcement came out at noon Friday that the man was in custody.

Devin Brower is wanted for questioning in connection to a violent assault reported this morning. Officers are asking citizens to avoid the area of Pralle Lane between Bluestone and Kunze Drives for police activity.

Anyone with information on the assault or Devin Brower's whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call the SCCPD at 636-949-3000.