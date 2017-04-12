EDWARDSVILLE - St. Boniface Catholic School, Edwardsville, has named Mrs. Laura Kretzer as its new principal.

Mrs. Kretzer was recommended by St. Boniface’s principal search committee to succeed Sr. Anna Flanigan, OSF, who is resigning after 10 years and planning to continue her ministry in a new capacity.

Father Jeff Goeckner, Pastor, said he is pleased to have Mrs. Kretzer join St. Boniface as the principal of the parish school.

“After an extensive search, the committee has found an excellent leader to continue the commitment of our parish school mission,” Fr. Goeckner said. “I am confident in her ability to follow in the footsteps of Sr. Anna.”

Mrs. Kretzer holds a master’s degree in educational administration and comes with 16 years of Catholic teaching and administrative experience. She is currently the principal at St. John Neumann School, Maryville, Illinois.

“I look forward to working with the students, faculty, staff, and parents to continue to fulfill St. Boniface Parish School’s rich tradition of academic excellence and forming students in their Catholic faith,” said Kretzer.

Mrs. Kretzer will begin her duties at St. Boniface this summer.