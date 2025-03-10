Our Daily Show Interview! OSF- Connections Caregiver Therapy Group on Mondays 9-10a

ALTON - OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital offers a Connections Caregiver therapy group for individuals who are caring for a loved one.

The group meets from 9–10 a.m. on Mondays at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in the Psychological Services Department. Sara Bennett, LCSW, runs the group and encourages people who are in a caregiving role to consider signing up to gain more support and coping skills.

“The group is full of people who are going to be going through some type of caregiving situation,” Bennett explained. “Part of caregiving is really making time for the things that are important, and stepping away from that role sometimes is really important and being in a room full of other people who are doing the same thing.”

Bennett noted that people find themselves in a caregiving role for all kinds of reasons. They might have a loved one with a physical or intellectual disability or chronic illness, or their loved one might be experiencing an acute health crisis.

Whether your caregiving duties are long-term or shorter-term, there is still a lot to learn from this group, Bennett said. Conflict resolution, problem management and communication skills are major topics they cover. Additionally, many caregivers find that their own health takes a backseat, so this group allows them to learn more about how to care for themselves while in a caregiving role.

Bennett pointed out that social connection is one of the most important parts of the group. People learn from one another and swap resources. She said the group is “an intimate setting” that allows people to form relationships.

“This is a good place to build those relationships from the start and as you go through these journeys together,” she explained. “There’s almost like a mentor relationship that happens along the way, even accidentally, and some good foresight that can happen for folks who aren’t quite there yet. With that knowledge and emotional understanding, they bring resources to the table.”

The St. Anthony’s group is a therapy group, meaning it is led by Bennett, a psychotherapist, and participants learn coping skills in addition to offering each other support. Because of this, you must first have an intake appointment with a therapist at St. Anthony’s to make sure the group is right for you.

But Bennett says as soon as that appointment is over, you can join the group right away. Most people self-refer, but some insurance companies require a referral. For more information about the group and whether your insurance plan will cover it, call St. Anthony’s at 618-474-6240.

Bennett shared that she was once a caregiver herself, and she believes there are a lot of benefits to joining a group like this. She pointed out that isolation is a major issue for caregivers, and the group aims to combat this by promoting connection, coping skills, advocacy and self-care.

“If you haven't been through this or aren't going through it, it is very hard to understand the emotional, mental, physical toll that this can take on a person,” she added. “Meeting with a group of people who really get it is really important.”

For more information about the Connections Caregivers therapy group or to schedule your intake appointment, call 618-474-6240.

