OSF Twenty Something's Group Meets Thursdays at 3:30

ALTON - OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital has a new group for community members in their twenties who could use some extra support.

The twentysomethings group meets from 3:30–4:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Psychological Services Department at St. Anthony’s. This therapy group talks about socialization, life transitions, social anxiety and other challenges that folks in their twenties experience.

“Really, we talk about anything from managing finances to resume-building, what kind of jobs are you interested in, how to make friends, difficulties with depression due to isolation and not making friends or socializing much,” explained Rachel, LCPC, who oversees the group. “The thing about this group is a lot of folks will be graduating from high school or college, and they’ve had that routine set for them for so many years. Now it’s gone, so what do they do? Now what?”

Rachel said that the group accepts up to ten people. They discuss a new topic every week, and she takes the group’s suggestions about what they want to talk about.

Education is a major part of the group. Clients learn more about how to budget, how to write a resume, how to apply for jobs, and other life skills. In addition to this practical advice, clients also get practice socializing in a supportive environment, and they can bring up concerns or challenges they face.

“We do a lot of education,” Rachel said. “This definitely is a group for education, helping them navigate those big life changes that maybe they didn’t talk about in college or talk about in high school or they don’t have the people to kind of help guide them through this.”

Unlike a support group, this therapy group is led by a licensed therapist — Rachel — who guides the conversation and provides coping skills and other strategies for the clients. She encourages social connection between the group’s participants.

Like the other therapy groups at St. Anthony’s, clients must first complete an intake appointment with a therapist. You can call the St. Anthony’s Psychological Services Department at 618-474-6240 to schedule an intake appointment and learn more about whether your insurance will cover the group.

Rachel emphasized that the group is a great opportunity to connect with other twentysomethings and engage with life skills that will guide you through this transitional period in your life. As the group takes off, she hopes it will be helpful for the local community of young people.

“I remember when I was in my 20s, it was a whole lot of unknown,” Rachel added. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to be an adult and this is really scary and this is really awful at the same time.’ So a lot of it is adjusting to reality, which can be a huge thing…Just to know that they’re not alone and other people are also experiencing similar things. And it’s an opportunity for them to build relationships, friendships with people who are similar, which is also the goal.”

For more information about the twentysomethings therapy group, including how to get involved, call 618-474-6240.

