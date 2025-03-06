Our Daily Show! Marla Nelson- OSF Healthcare: Family & Friends Group on Tuesdays!

ALTON - OSF St. Anthony’s is offering a new therapeutic group for people who love someone with a substance use disorder.

The Friends and Family Group meets from 5–6 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Psychological Services Department at St. Anthony’s Hospital. Marla Nelson, LCPC, explained that the group aims to provide support and coping strategies.

“It is for friends and family who have a loved one who’s struggling with a substance use disorder,” Nelson said. “It’s a therapeutic group. There are other groups like Al-Anon and such. You’re going to have that support and be able to have other people who are going through that same situation.”

As a therapeutic group, the meetings are led by Nelson, a therapist, and people are encouraged to share their experiences and challenges with one another. She noted that the group includes “some psychoeducation” to inform loved ones about the science and psychology behind substance use disorders, but the main goal is for people to connect and find support.

She added that substance use disorders come with a lot of shame and questions about how to help a loved one who is struggling. The goal of the group is to help people understand more about substance use disorders and how to handle a loved one’s addiction.

Nelson added that establishing boundaries is “probably one of the biggest struggles” for people who love someone with a substance use disorder. Additionally, learning how to take care of yourself in the midst of a loved one’s addiction is a major issue. This group aims to help people navigate these challenges.

“I think with the families that I’ve worked with individually, the biggest question is, what can I do to help? Or am I hurting?” she said. “We hear the term ‘enabling,’ and that's a real thing. But at the same time, how can I navigate this and love my child or my husband or my sister, whoever it is, and do more help than harm? And there are a lot of ways to do that.”

As this is a therapeutic group, participants must go through a brief intake appointment with a therapist before joining. Nelson noted that most people self-refer, but some insurance companies require a referral from a doctor. She said people can “flow in and out” of the group as needed, and they are happy to welcome anyone who is struggling with a loved one’s substance use disorder.

“I would like friends and families to know you are not alone and there are people out there who are going through the same thing as you,” she added. “We understand, as therapists, and I would love to see you at this group.”

You can call OSF St. Anthony’s Psychological Services Department at 618-474-6240 to schedule an intake appointment, ask questions about the Friends and Family Group, and learn more about accepted insurance plans.

If you love someone with a substance use disorder and want to learn more about local resources, read this article on RiverBender.com. If you are struggling with a substance use disorder, read this article on RiverBender.com.

