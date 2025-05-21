Our Daily Show Interview! OSF National Women's Health Week: HPV & Cervical Cancer

ALTON - To mark National Women’s Health Week, Dr. Dennis Sands stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello to talk about HPV and cervical cancer.

Sands, who serves as the chief medical officer for OSF St. Anthony’s, explained there are over 100 different strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). If left untreated, HPV can develop into cervical cancer. Fortunately, there are many preventative measures and screenings that people can undergo for early detection and treatment.

“We try to make sure we catch that and make that diagnosis in people when we see it,” Sands said. “We see decreasing rates in parts of the country due to the screening since it’s become available, decreasing rates of dysplasia and also decreasing rates of cervical cancer in a lot of areas.”

According to Sands, Pap smears and HPV screens are the most common ways to screen for HPV. The physician sends the samples to the lab, and the results are usually available within ten to 14 days.

In people under age 30, Pap smears are typically done every three years. People ages 31–65 typically receive a Pap smear every five years.

Sands acknowledged that many people have a “very normal” fear of Pap smears and pelvic exams. While these concerns are understandable, Sands emphasized that these exams are important.

“We always try to educate that it might be slightly uncomfortable just for a few seconds, but it’s really not that bad, and you’ll do great, and it can save your life,” he said.

If HPV is detected, physicians will more closely monitor the patient. Most young people will clear the virus on their own. Patients above age 30 might need more treatment, especially if the virus escalates to severe dysplasia or a precancerous lesion.

If this is the case, the doctor can perform a cone biopsy or LEEP biopsy. This not only removes the lesion but cauterizes a few adjacent cell layers, usually removing the HPV virus completely.

Sands highlighted the importance of regular screenings. He pointed out that these screenings and treatments are ways to manage HPV before it develops into cervical cancer.

But if HPV goes undetected for many years, it can become a bigger health scare. Often, people go without Pap smears because of financial barriers or lack of access. Sands encourages people to get their Pap smears if they can and remember that the fear of a pelvic exam is understandable, but not worth risking your health.

“Unfortunately, we still see a lot of patients and women who don’t go and have their Paps and their screening done, that then show up later with a severely dysplastic cancerous lesion or even an overt cancerous lesion,” he said. “Then you have some real risk of a bad outcome.”

Other preventative measures can mitigate your risk of contracting HPV, like practicing safe sex or receiving the Gardasil vaccine. The vaccine is especially effective if received before one’s first sexual encounter.

Sands believes talking about HPV, cervical cancer, Pap smears and other health issues can encourage more people to get the screenings they need. It also eliminates some of the anxiety that people might experience. Ultimately, he hopes more people receive the healthcare they need to stay healthy and take care of themselves.

“People lose that fear. They can get through a few seconds of discomfort to do the screening. Or, hey, even if I do have a severely dysplastic or precancerous lesion, I know I can get treatment, and then that way I’m not going to disappear and come back five years later when it could’ve actually grown into a cervical cancer, because then you may not be able to totally eradicate it at that point,” he explained. “Education is the key to preventing these things…We like to talk about all those issues and help people to be as healthy as they can.”

For more information about OSF Healthcare, including how to schedule an appointment, visit their official website at OSFHealthcare.org or call 618-462-2222.

