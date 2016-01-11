EDWARDSVILLE - The winter book sale at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb 5-6. The sale will be open on Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The book sale offers approximately 20,000 used books of all kinds including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more, including regional titles. The books are sorted by category and neatly arranged.

The St. Andrew’s Book Sale accepts donations of any gently used books, CDs or DVDs except for encyclopedias and textbooks. Magazines are also not accepted. Sales are held quarterly in February, May, August and November. For additional information or to donate books, call 681-656-1929.

