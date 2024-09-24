Our Daily Show Interview! St. Ambrose Applefest Set For THIS WEEKEND!

GODFREY - St. Ambrose will host its annual Applefest to provide family-friendly fun while raising money for the parish and school.

From 5–10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, kids can enjoy games, inflatables, bingo and more at St. Ambrose at 820 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey. There will be food and beverage tents available until 11:30 p.m. on both nights. Porch Cafe will play from 7–11 p.m. on Friday, followed by Flip the Frog from 7–11 p.m. on Saturday.

“It is by far the parish and the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year, so it’s a huge draw,” said Brian Estes, one of the organizers. “It’s just a great community event that brings the whole parish pretty much together.”

Community members from across the Riverbend are invited to attend. Estes said the games and inflatables are a lot of fun for the kids, and the adults enjoy hearing the bands and spending time with other local families.

Attendees can participate in basket raffles, with over 100 baskets available, and a silent auction. This year’s Grand Raffle also has a main cash prize of $2,500, with $500 for second place and $250 for third. Tickets for the Grand Raffle cost $20, and you can buy three to get one free. Winners for the basket raffles and Grand Raffle will be drawn on Sunday.

The Riverbend Axe Throwing Trailer will be available on Friday night. Jilly the Clown will also be in attendance to provide laughs and balloon animals for younger kids.

In addition to the typical fair food — hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, brats, nachos, fries and more — available at the food tent, attendees can enjoy pulled pork on Saturday. Parishioners will also be selling their apple pies.

The carnival games cost one ticket, or $1, to play. Inflatables take four tickets, or you can purchase a wristband for $30 for unlimited turns on the inflatables.

“A lot of times, kids just go. All the bounce houses and inflatables are in one area, and they just keep running in circles the whole time,” Estes laughed. “I will tell you, have your kids wear old socks, because they will be destroyed.”

New this year, kids will also be volunteering during Applefest. Estes hopes this will promote the community feel of St. Ambrose while fostering an appreciation for service among students.

“This year, we’re doing something new where kids are actually volunteering too to help with it,” he explained. “We typically ask that each family volunteers an hour or two of their time. But now we’re having kids help too just to get them involved.”

All of the money raised at Applefest goes back to St. Ambrose. You can also donate online if you want to support the parish and school.

Estes hopes to see many people at Applefest. He promises a fun weekend for a great cause.

“It’s usually a really big event,” he added. “We do try to really incorporate the community of the parish and bring them all together.”



For more information about Applefest or St. Ambrose, visit their official website at SaintAmbroseParish.org/Applefest.