BUNKER HILL - Five seventh-grade girls from St. Ambrose School have taken some real initiative to "Sock it to Cancer". These young and very committed ladies set up a weekend stand in Bunker Hill to raise money for the fight against cancer.

The stand was set Saturday and Sunday in the 500 block of Warren Street in Bunker Hill. Participants were seventh-graders from St. Ambrose: Addie Groshans, Brooke Rister, Cassidy Eccles, Mallory Hosford, and Willa Pruitt. Sunday, Addi Gaffney and Frank Thyer helped because some of the girls had to leave.

The proceeds benefit Kellsie's Hope Foundation.

Angie Sanpel, the mother of Addie Groshans, one of the girls who worked the stand, said she was quite proud of all the five St. Ambrose students who participated.

"It is a lot of hard work," she said. "This goes to such a good cause, fighting pediatric cancer. Several people came up and told the girls stories of their situations, which was good.

Kellsie’s Hope was started by Kellsie Marchbanks during her second round of cancer treatment. After her passing in June 2011 of Osteosarcoma, the Marchbanks family formed Kellsie’s Hope Foundation Inc, to celebrate the life of this remarkable young woman and to continue the work she started from her hospital bed.

The mission of Kellsie's Hope is to provide hope to families that have children suffering from cancer by offering support for trips and gifts that might otherwise be unattainable. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support childhood cancer research and support the education of healthcare providers with an annual nursing scholarship.

The stand sold ice-cold lemonade and popcorn. Sales went quite well during the two days, Sanpel said.

John Hentrich also contributed to this story.

